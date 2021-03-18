CPSO searching for Sulphur industrial equipment thieves

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a truck and industrial equipment last week. They asks people to help identify the suspects.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspects and their vehicle in hopes someone will recognize them.
After midnight on Tuesday March 9, deputies say the suspects arrived in a hotel parking lot in a blue Ford truck. At which time Commander Gene Pittman says they stole a GMC utility flatbed from the parking lot. Then Pittman says they drove through the fence of a Sulphur business and stole four welding machines and tools.
“They returned approximately 3 a.m. and attempted to steal an excavator but were unsuccessful in doing so.”
Pittman says the stolen truck was later abandoned with one of the welding machines in Vinton and another welding machine found on the shoulder of Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.
He says the suspects need to be brought to justice.
“I guess one could probably guess that they are committing, have committed, will commit other crimes. And so, we would like to prevent that.”
He hopes people will look carefully to help them identify the suspects.
“So we are looking for the public’s help in identifying the blue Ford four-door pickup truck on video and or the suspects that exited from the truck and committed the vehicle theft. And the burglary and theft from the local business.”
The victim of the thefts did not want the business to be publicly identified.
Anyone who knows the identity of the thieves is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
