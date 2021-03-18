Barbe remains undefeated after beating St. Louis 6-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers kept their undefeated streak alive tonight after beaing St. Louis 6-1 in 7 innings. The Bucs scored first in the top of the 3rd inning. St. Louis would eventually tie the game in the top of the 4th, but it was in the bottom of the 5th where the bats came alive for Barbe where they would score 3 runs.
The 6th inning is where the Bucs pulled away for good. Kyle DeBarge hit an RBI triple to put the Bucs in scoring position, and then Donovan LaSalle would hit an RBI double to bring DeBarge in to extends the Bucs lead to 5-1. They would score another run to seal the deal later in the 6th.
FINAL:
Barbe 6
St. Louis 1
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.