Barbe remains undefeated after beating St. Louis 6-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers kept their undefeated streak alive tonight after beaing St. Louis 6-1 in 7 innings. The Bucs scored first in the top of the 3rd inning. St. Louis would eventually tie the game in the top of the 4th, but it was in the bottom of the 5th where the bats came alive for Barbe where they would score 3 runs.