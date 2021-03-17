Vinton Market Basket reopens today following damage from hurricanes

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Market Basket has announced that it will be reopening its store in Vinton at 10:00 a.m. today, March 17, 2021.
There will be refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at the reopening time with Mayor Stenson’s office and the West Calcasieu Association of Commerce.
The store says everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the newly renovated store.
Skylar Thompson, President of Market Basket Foods, said “We are ready to welcome our friends, neighbors and families to their remodeled Market Basket.” He continued, “Immediately following the hurricane, we were planning on opening before this, and with COVID and all the additional challenges that has brought, we have worked tirelessly to reopen.”
Market Basket says the company will continue to follow the CDC standards for social distancing and mask-wearing.
