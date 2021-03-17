Tia Juanita’s reopens in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local cornerstone is open again after several months of construction.
Following damage the restaurant suffered last fall, the doors of Tia Jaunita’s Fish Camp are finally open, and they’re ready to serve hungry customers.
“The staffing is the big issue, and getting the contractors in here, getting the word out there that we are going to reopen and getting the vendors together,” said General Manager, Joseph Pleischner.
Plesichner says the biggest challenge was hiring staff, as many of their former customers are still displaced.
“Bringing in experienced people here, getting our cooks ready, getting our service staff ready, it was a huge, huge ordeal,” Pleischner said. “We have worked above and beyond to actually help bring them back because we love our employees so much.”
Management wanted to use their time during closure wisely by making improvements to the restaurant, including adding a dessert menu.
“It gives us a chance to get the staff in order, revamp the menu and listen to the feedback,” Plesichner said. “The public has given us some feedback on how to alter our menu.”
The pandemic did not affect the reopening date but has posed minor inconveniences for the busy restaurant.
“The community has been very responsive and have been very supportive of us,” Plesichner said. “They understand we can only accommodate so many people, but we have such a great following, and they have been very understanding.”
Plesichner says Tia Juanita’s looks forward to serving the community in full force.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.