SOWELA offering enrollment for CCMA program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions is now offering registration for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program.
The medical assistant course starts Monday, April 19, at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles. The program prepares students for employment in care facilities, home health agencies and hospitals where basic bedside nursing care is needed. Students receive an introduction to health care, basic nursing skills, body structure and function.
After the training program, medical assistant students take exams for OSHA-10 Bloodborne Pathogens, CCMA, Phlebotomy, EKG, and Basic Life Support (CPR). The 6 month class is offered at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles. The class is held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Scholarships are available for those that qualify. A payment plan option is available to those who are not eligible for scholarships. Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of training seats are available.
For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/medical-assistant, call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.
