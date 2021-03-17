McNeese’s AJ Lawson to transfer, fourth Cowboy this offseason

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite McNeese promoting from within to fill its men’s basketball coach vacancy, the Cowboys are still dealing with plenty of roster turnover following John Aiken’s hire.
On Wednesday, senior point guard AJ Lawson became the fourth Cowboy to announce his intent to transfer out of the program in the last three days. Lawson joins guards Dru Kuxhausen and Ra’Shawn Langston, along with forward Jeremy Harrell, who each announced their plans on Monday.
Lawson has been the Cowboy’s starting point guard the last two seasons since transferring in from North Texas in 2018. Lawson averaged 11.8 points per game this past season and was second on the team in rebounding (3.8) and minutes played (29.1). Lawson led the team in assists with 5.5.
The Cowboys carried 16 players on the roster this season and with every player in the NCAA set to receive an additional year of eligibility, McNeese, like many other NCAA teams, will have numerous players transfer as teams only have 13 scholarships available.
