Local restaurants gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day with COVID-19 protocols

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now that Louisiana has moved into Phase 3, restaurants are able to operate at 75 percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean social distancing guidelines and mask mandates aren’t being followed.
Rikenjaks owner Frankie Randazzo is looking forward to the events that will happen throughout the day, and he says he will make sure that staff follows safety and cleaning protocols for their guests health.
And as we’re one step closer to that sense of normalcy, Randazzo hopes that people get out and celebrate.
“It’s tremendous. It’s a tremendous moral boost for the staff. It’s a tremendous revenue boost for the business. When you take the fact that the hospitality industry - across the nation - that hasn’t been impacted by hurricanes, has lost every revenue generating holiday the last 12 months. For us to be able to get back into St. Patty’s Day and hopefully sell some food, sell some beer, and listen to music is not only a big thing for the community but for the staff and the businesses. It’s a necessary thing right now, absolutely.”
Randazzo is looking forward to the days to come as we work on getting Southwest Louisiana back on track.
