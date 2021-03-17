Local restaurants gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day with COVID-19 protocols

“It’s tremendous. It’s a tremendous moral boost for the staff. It’s a tremendous revenue boost for the business. When you take the fact that the hospitality industry - across the nation - that hasn’t been impacted by hurricanes, has lost every revenue generating holiday the last 12 months. For us to be able to get back into St. Patty’s Day and hopefully sell some food, sell some beer, and listen to music is not only a big thing for the community but for the staff and the businesses. It’s a necessary thing right now, absolutely.”