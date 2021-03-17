In-person Juvenile visitation to resume on Saturday, March 20th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just like everyone else, life was turned upside down a year ago for young inmates in the state’s juvenile justice system.
Because of COVID-19, all in-person visitations were cut off.
“We’ve tried to do everything that we can with our mental health specialists, you know, that are inside the facilities,” said William Sommers, the Deputy Secretary for the state of Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. “We’ve tried to give extra Zoom calls, you know, to be able to alleviate some of that, but you know, nothing takes the place of being able to see in person your parents or your loved ones.”
Starting Saturday, March 20th, juvenile inmates will finally be able to see their loved ones once again.
“We felt like it was the right time to start visitation because every parent wants to see their child, and as a father and a grandfather, I don’t have any idea how hard it must have been.”
Deputy Sommers says they will continue adhering to CDC guidelines.
“We will be giving fresh masks, as they come in, we will be giving fresh masks to the children, you know, that are in secure care, and to the parents that are coming in hand sanitizers will be available, and social distancing will take part,” Sommers added.
He says visitation plays a huge part in the rehabilitation process.
“Family visits, especially, you know, for a child, and I’m saying a child because even though they are in secure care, they’re still a child, they’re still a youth, and this does take a toll, and family, you know, is always big in rehabilitation,” he said.
The Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Centers is expanding its usual visitation hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. 4 p.m.
Deputy Sommers says this allows every parent to visit their child.
