Glass’ walk-off homer vs. Pineville keeps Sam Houston undefeated, 3-2

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos remained unbeaten Tuesday night thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of Andrew Glass. The solo homer would send the Broncos to a 3-2 win over Pineville.
Sam Houston and Barbe, are the only two non-select Class 5A teams with unblemished records. The district rivals are also two of only four teams left in the state to remain undefeated with at least six games played.
Glass would finish the day with a pair of hits to pace the Bronco offense along with Carson Devillier.
The Broncos would get on the board to open the game in the first inning as Devillier tripled to pick up an RBI. He would later score on a passed ball as the Broncos led 2-0 after the first inning.
Pineville would even things up at two in the top of the seventh inning when Kameron Goleman would pick up an RBI on the bases-loaded walk.
