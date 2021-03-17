FEMA offers March update for Calcasieu residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In their latest hurricane recovery update, FEMA says Calcasieu Parish has received over $723 million in federal funds during recovery efforts.
During the past 12 months Calcasieu Parish has been included in 4 Presidentially declared major disaster declarations; FEMA-4484-DR-LA (COVID-19), FEMA-4559-DR-LA (Hurricane Laura), FEMA-4570-DR-LA (Hurricane Delta), and FEMA4590-DR-LA (Severe Winter Storms).
As of March 8, 117,125 have registered with FEMA, $155 million has been put into the hands of survivors and over 10,000 blue roofs have been installed.
In terms of SBA Loans, $451 million worth of loans have been distributed between Laura and Delta.
Over 95,00 have registered for individual assistance after Laura and over 20,000 have registered for Delta assistance.
Direct housing has also been at the forefront of recovery efforts.
As of March 11, 1,088 total households have been licensed with and additional 1,265 pending.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.