CPSO arrest man for numerous counts of sexual offenses against a child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is in custody after being charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses against a child.
According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kayla Vincent, on March 12, detectives received a complaint in reference to Mickey D. Williams, 42, Lake Charles, possibly having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.
During the investigation, detectives learned the incidents took place while the victim was visiting Williams. Detectives also learned he had taken inappropriate photographs of the victim, and when questioned by detectives, Williams confirmed the allegations, according to Vincent.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on March 16, and charged with the following:
· Five counts of first-degree rape.
· Three counts of pornography involving a juvenile.
· Two counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13.
· Indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $1.66 million.
CPSO Detective Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on this case, with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security. The investigation is continuing and more charges are likely.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.