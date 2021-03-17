Cowgirls Set to Host Sam Houston In Home Finale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese volleyball will conclude its home schedule Thursday night when the Cowgirls host Sam Houston on Senior night. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Senior Alexis Lambert (McKinney, TX.), Caitlin Sharrock (Plano, TX.), and Madison Fontenot (Moss Bluff, LA.) will be honored prior to the match.
McNeese (5-4, 5-4 SLC) will carry a three-match winning streak into the match after picking up a straight set 3-0 win at Lamar Tuesday night.
Kendall Glueck will lead the Cowgirls into the match with a team high 90 kills while Sharrock has a team high 130 assists and 14 service aces. Fontenot leads with 114 digs and Jaiden Kennedy is tops with 25 blocks
.Sam Houston (7-1, 7-1 SLC) comes into the match tied with Stephen F. Austin at the top of the league standings.
The Bearkats’ lone conference loss was to Central Arkansas in the conference opener on Feb. 2. Since then, Sam Houston has won their last seven matches.
Ashley Lewis leads Sam Houston with 145 kills and is second on the team with 116 digs while McKenzie Morvant has a team best 38 blocks.
