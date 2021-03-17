Cowboys run-rule LSUA in midweek matchup, 16-6

After Payton Harden, who finished the night 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, grounded out for the first out, Clayton Rasbeary (1 for 4, RBI, R) doubled to left field. Fisbeck followed with a two-run homer to put the Cowboys on top 7-6. Jake Dickerson and Carson Carpenter, who was making his first start, each doubled, Carpenter’s hit driving in Dickerson to make it an 8-6 game. Gonzales followed with an RBI triple to make it 9-6 and the fifth straight extra-base hit.