City of Lake Charles offers reminder about water bill relief fund and other assistance programs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday, Mayor Nic Hunter Sister Miriam MacLean, Director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana and Charla Blake, Executive Director of Project Build a Future, gathered to share details on direct aid being made available to residents.
In a video released on the Lake Charles City Hall’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana), the three individuals discussed a strategic partnership that is providing water bill assistance as well as mortgage and rental assistance opportunities for Lake Charles residents.
The water bill assistance fund was established with Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana late last year. Funds are available to assist residents with past due water bills dating back from March 2020 to November 2020. City of Lake Charles Water Division customers who need assistance can obtain more information by calling 439-7436 or visiting www.catholiccharitiesswla.com.
In 2020 the city also received CDBG-CV funds through the CARES Act. These funds are to be used specifically for COVID-19 relief programs. In addition to the Small Business Stabilization Fund and funding for mental health services (more information coming soon), the city is partnering with Project Build a Future and Catholic Charities to provide mortgage and rental assistance to Lake Charles residents.
For more information on the mortgage assistance program, call Project Build a Future at 439-7191 or visit their office at 2306 3rd Street.
For more information on the rental assistance program, call Catholic Charities at 439-7436.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.