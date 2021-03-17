Authorities searching for Sulphur theft suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects who they believe stole a truck, four welding machines, and some tools in Sulphur early in the morning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives determined that around 12:40 a.m. several unknown suspects arrived at a hotel on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur and stole a white GMC utility flatbed truck from the parking lot. Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a blue, four-door, Ford pickup truck pull into the parking lot which two of the suspects exited from.
During their investigation, detectives also say they learned a stolen GMC truck was used soon after, around 12:45 a.m., to drive through the fence of a nearby business also located on S. Cities Service Highway. The suspects are believed to have stolen four welding machines along with some tools from the business.
Detectives say the suspects returned to that same business around 3:00 a.m. to try and steal an excavator but were unsuccessful.
Later that day the stolen truck and one of the welding machines was found abandoned in Vinton with another welding machine found on the shoulder of the road on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or that can identify the suspects to call them at 491-3605 or 439-2222.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.