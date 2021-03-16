Myles Brennan the favorite to land LSU’s starting QB gig

“Open yes, is it leaning toward one person, of course. I think Myles Brennan, and you would be silly not to think so. He’s the most experiences, he’s the one that looked the best. I think it’s his job to lose. But, Ed Orgeron is from the Pete Carroll school, a firm believer in an open competition. Competition breeds improvement. I do think that Max Johnson will get a chance. I think TJ Finley will get chances. I also think it has to do with not wanting guys to leave, right. You want everyone to feel involved. But I pretty surprised if it’s not Myles Brennan as starting quarterback,” said The Athletic’s Brody Miller.