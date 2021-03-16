Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in June

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 on June 12, 2021.

The program seeks to teach children the importance of their roles as citizens in the community by focusing on leadership skills, the value of teamwork, good moral character, and integrity. Children that attend will also get a better understanding of the various roles deputies play in the community.

The program will consist of six consecutive Saturday classes at Moss Bluff Middle School located at 297 Park Road.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will include a parent meet and greet, which a parent or guardian must attend. After registration, the program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.

If you are interested, you will need to have filled out the application for the program and have it with you on the day of registration. You can find a copy of the application on the Sheriff’s Office website under the Junior Deputy Program HERE.

Due to limited seating pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register please call (337) 990-1312.

