Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14.

The in-person registration and a meet and greet will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022 at Starks High School. A parent or guardian must attend.

The program seeks to teach children the importance of their roles as citizens in the community by focusing on leadership skills, the value of teamwork, good moral character, and integrity. Children that attend will also get a better understanding of the various roles deputies play in the community.

Those interested must fill out an application for the program and bring it to registration. The application can be found on the CPSO website.

Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, call (337) 936-1746.

