Will Drew Brees’ multiple NFL records stand the test of time?

The next two, on the other hand, may stand the test of time and outlast all of us. It took 52 years for someone to snap Johnny Unitas’s record of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Brees snapped it back in October of 2012 and kept on pushing to a remarkable 54 straight games finding the end zone in the air. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady both made a run at that record, and both came up short.