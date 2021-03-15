Saints re-sign tackle James Hurst

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back a key reserve offensive lineman. Tackle James Hurst is re-signing with the club according to Hurst’s agent, Jack Bectha. It’s a three-year deal for Hurst. Financial details were not disclosed.
Hurst came to the Saints last season and started five games for the club.
Hurst is now the fifth player the Saints have re-signed this offseason.
