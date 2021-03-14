SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 13, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 12, 2021.
Jason Jude Nocilla, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense (2 counts); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions: vehicle not registered.
Kendall Dwayne Pouchie, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; illegal possession of stolen firearms first-offense; proper equipment required on vehicles; resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed; direct contempt of court (2 counts).
Luis Fernandez Sipac-Perechu, 21, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Brayden Curtis Bourque, 19, Vinton: Traffic-control signals; operating while intoxicated: first-offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana 1st-offense (14 grams or less).
Steven Howard Budwine, 41, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: third-offense; careless operation; no drivers license on person; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Adam Jay Ceasar, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd-offense; operating while intoxicated: fourth-offense; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Achor Achor Dhel, 49, Leesville: Parole detainer.
Tiffany Ann Lafleur, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); possession of marijuana 1st-offense (14 grams or less) (2 counts); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Andrew C Hairston, 26, DeQuincy: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.
Tyree Scott Guillory, 40, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Amy Elizabeth Hantz, 36, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000 (3 counts); criminal trespass; direct contempt of court (2 counts); looting.
John Thomas Coll, 41, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Dillon Wayne Corbello, 29, Hayes: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; domestic abuse battery: strangulation; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Robert Dewayne Ruffin, 20, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Cody Lee Comeaux, 37, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: second offense; vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
