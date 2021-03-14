REPORT: Saints restructure Taysom Hill’s contract

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - On the same day that New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement the Saints have restructured quarterback Taysom Hill’s contract to create cap room according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With New Orleans restructuring Hill’s contract it is a four-year contract $140 million contract extension, but all years are voidable and it’s to free up cap space this year. It will save the Saints over $7.5 million against the cap.
Hill’s contract this year include a $9.686 million signing bonus and $1.034 million guaranteed base salary, plus incentives according to Schefter.
