FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Sunday with rain by evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast will continue to remain quiet through the evening as partly cloudy and breezy conditions continue to keep mild but muggy weather in place through the evening and overnight.
More of a breeze tonight will keep fog to a minimum as temperatures drop into the lower 60s through the late evening and overnight hours. Rain chances stay low tonight, but a few showers will again begin to spring up across parts of Southwest Louisiana late in the morning and afternoon on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the area.
Tomorrow will be a bit windier than today due to the tightening pressure gradient with the approaching front. Expect gusts at times over 30 mph through the day tomorrow. Meanwhile, a few scattered showers will be possible, but the best chance of rain won’t arrive until Sunday evening as the front moves in. Severe weather won’t be a threat with this front, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the evening and overnight.
Lingering showers into Monday morning are likely to continue as the front stalls over the area, quickly lifting back to the north as a warm front through Tuesday. This will keep the weather pattern very unsettled allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain very likely into Tuesday while highs surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A strong storm system will move into the region on Wednesday bringing a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms by late-morning and afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Louisiana highlighted in a risk for all forms of severe weather which include storms that could be capable of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
With this weather system will 4 days away, a lot of specific details will be ironed out over the days ahead as the extent of this severe threat to Southwest Louisiana. It is that time of year we begin to see severe storms ramp up across the Deep South, so it could serve as a reminder to review your severe weather action plan, download the KPLC weather app if you haven’t already done so, and stay weather aware as we head into next week. The First Alert Stormteam will have more updates on this threat over the days ahead.
Just a reminder that tonight we move our clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. While it is an inconvenience to lose an hour of sleep, we will gain more daylight during the evening, with the sunset on Sunday not until 7:20 PM! In addition, the official start of spring is one week from today, although the forecast is calling for some cooler temperatures to arrive for the second half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
