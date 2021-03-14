FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Sunday with rain by evening

With this weather system will 4 days away, a lot of specific details will be ironed out over the days ahead as the extent of this severe threat to Southwest Louisiana. It is that time of year we begin to see severe storms ramp up across the Deep South, so it could serve as a reminder to review your severe weather action plan, download the KPLC weather app if you haven’t already done so, and stay weather aware as we head into next week. The First Alert Stormteam will have more updates on this threat over the days ahead.