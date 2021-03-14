FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy start to the workweek with stronger storms possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday shaped up to be a warm and very windy day, with gusts well over 30 mph at times through the afternoon. Not much rain during the daytime hours as only a few isolated showers dotted the area, but rain chances will increase a bit more through the evening and overnight as a weak front moves into the area. The good news is that this rain remains light with no severe weather, but the front will likely stall over the area Monday, keeping warmer temperatures in play and scattered showers and thunderstorms around to start the workweek.
Expect some scattered showers to be around for the morning commute as the front stalls near the area. These showers will continue off and on at times through Monday morning and evening into the afternoon while temperatures start off in the 60s and warm back to near 80 during the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong as Sunday, but you make just want to keep the umbrella handy as pop-up showers will remain possible through the day.
The front will continue retreating to the north on Tuesday, keeping our area warm and muggy with occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms resuming Tuesday. A few could develop in the morning hours through the afternoon but will be scattered in coverage. Highs on Tuesday will be back into the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be rather stormy across a good chunk of the southern U.S. as a strong storm system moves into the area. A combination of increasing wind shear, ample Gulf moisture and lift will provide the opportunity for storms to turn severe through the day on Wednesday as our next cold front arrives.
While Southwest Louisiana remains out of the greatest risk area, we’ll still need to pay attention to any storms that develop as they could turn severe with the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and even isolated tornadoes. Timewise, these storms look to be primarily in the afternoon and early evening hours of Wednesday, moving out by Wednesday night.
Behind this front, cooler and drier air filters in for Thursday with gusty northerly winds sending lows back into the 40s with highs in the 60s for the latter half of next week and upcoming weekend. The official start of spring next Saturday will feature lows in the 40s and highs near 70 by afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
