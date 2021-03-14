FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy start to the workweek with stronger storms possible Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday shaped up to be a warm and very windy day, with gusts well over 30 mph at times through the afternoon. Not much rain during the daytime hours as only a few isolated showers dotted the area, but rain chances will increase a bit more through the evening and overnight as a weak front moves into the area. The good news is that this rain remains light with no severe weather, but the front will likely stall over the area Monday, keeping warmer temperatures in play and scattered showers and thunderstorms around to start the workweek.