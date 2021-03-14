CPSO’s K-9 department fulfills special role

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s said a dog is a man’s best friend, and for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, they’re that and then some.
Chief Deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Stitch Guillory says they’ve had the K-9 department for a very long time, playing a role only they, the K-9s can fulfill.
“They do a lot of things to make our jobs safer and easier in going out and arresting bad guys. They go out and they sniff drugs. They sniff bombs. They track bad guys. They track lost kids. They can clear a building for us in a matter of minutes where it might take us a little bit longer to do.”
When a new K-9 gets added to the department they come pre-trained, though Guillory says the next step is forming a bond with their handler.
“We send the handler, the K-9 handler, to train with the dog. That way the handler and the dog forms a bond. All of these dogs go home with their handler. They become essentially a part of the family.”
They also become a part of the family for the Sheriff’s Office as well.
“When a K-9 loses its life, it’s like an officer that dies. And we actually have a funeral for them and a funeral procession. They’re an officer.”
When the K-9s retire after their years of service at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guillory says oftentimes they get officially adopted by the handler.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.