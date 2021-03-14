Cowboys drop third straight game; lost 27-26 in OT against Lamar

On Lamar’s possession, the Cardinals got a big conversion on a 4th-and-5 at the 20-yard line when Marcel Johnson took an end around and picked up 15 yards down to the Cowboys’ 5. Jalen Dummett ran it in for the score on the next play and Bailey Giffen’s point after was good to give the Cardinals the win. The Cowboys got out to a quick start when on their first offensive play of the game, Mason Pierce took an end-around pitch from Cody Orgeron and sprinted down the sideline for an 80-yard score, and after Abel’s PAT, McNeese led 7-0 just 3:55 into the game. It was just the 14th touchdown rush of 80 yards or more in school history.