COVID-19 in SWLA: March 14, 2021
By KPLC Digital Team | March 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 12:45 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 945 new cases.

· 23 new deaths.

· 457 patients hospitalized (21 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 86 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 59 hospitalizations (1 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 67 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· -3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active cases among inmates.

· 41 active cases among staff members.

