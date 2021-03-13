Resthaven holds parade for residents to see families

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center created a fun and safe way for the residents to see their families.
The staff wanted them to have something to look forward to, since families are still prohibited in response to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We wanted an activity that would engage our residents and let them interact with the community. So, today we are having a St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” says assistant administrator Asima Naeem.
Residents were finally able to return in December, following evacuation from the recent hurricanes.
“Today we offer them this parade to celebrate and have an activity that’s not just indoors,” Naeem said.
The socially distanced parade was complete with live music, dancers and most importantly, their families.
Visitation is allowed only when parish positivity rates are below 10% and there have been no positive cases in staff and residents in two weeks.
“Unfortunately, at this time, we have not met those requirements. CMS and the CDC did release new guidance regarding visitation due to the vaccine on March 10. We are waiting for Louisiana Department of Health to give us further guidance at this time.”
Resthaven staff offers alternative means of interaction, such as FaceTime, until their doors can open to the public.
“It’s been very hard on our residents to not be able to have their family members in here visiting with them,” Naeem said. “We want them to be able to visit as bad as they want to visit their family members.”
Resthaven staff are hoping and waiting for the day when families can come to visit again.
