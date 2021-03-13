Report: Saints to release DT Malcom Brown

Malcom Brown (90) will reportedly be released by Saints (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Sean Fazende | March 12, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 11:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are planning to release defensive tackle Malcom Brown, according to Josina Anderson.

The move was expected as cutting Brown will save nearly $5 million by his release. Still, Brown has been a solid player for the Saints and was a key component of the team’s vaunted run defense. Brown is the eighth player the Saints have released this offseason.

With the move the Saints are projected to be around $12 million over the salary cap.

