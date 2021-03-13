McNeese Opens Conference Play With 1-0 Win Over UCA

Tate (2-5) gave up a leadoff walk to start the game then retired the next seven batters she faced. After allowing the first of only four hits in the game to Tremere Harris in the third inning, Tate retired 12 out of the next 16 batters she faced, allowing only three more singles to pick up the complete-game victory. She ended the game-tying her season-high with five strikeouts and picked up her first shutout of the season.