March. 12th #SWLApreps Baseballl/Softball Friday Night Round Up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and scores from some of our local high school Baseball and Softball teams that were in action today.
An interesting thing that happened in the LaGrange vs Grand Lake game was Hornets’ pitchers Kade Massey and Tyler Young throwing a combined no hitter, that led to Grand Lake getting the shut out win over the Gators.
FINAL SCORES:
Softball
Iota 1, West Feliciana 0
Iowa 7, St. John 6
Westlake 10, Welsh 21
Washington - Marion 23, Peabody 4
Lake Arthur 7, Vinton 6
Baseball
Sam Houston 10, Alexandria 7
Barbe 9, Catholic-BR 1
Lacassine 14, Reeves 1
Grand Lake 10, LaGrange 0
South Beauregard 4, Carencro 2
