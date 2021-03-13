LSU Tigers hold off Ole Miss 76-73, advance to semifinals of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers opened up the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 76-73 win over Ole Miss in the the quarterfinals on Friday, March 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The No. 3 seeded Tigers were led by Trendon Watford who scored 24 points who made 11-of-14 shots and Darius Days who added 20 points and 12 rebounds.
LSU snapped a four game losing streak in the SEC Tournament with their win over Ole Miss with their last win coming in 2016 when they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers. The win was also the 1,600th in school history in men’s basketball.
LSU will face the No. 2 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament with the semifinal game scheduled for around 2:30 p.m.
The last time the Tigers and Razorbacks met LSU was outscored 51-38 in the second half and much of that came on an 11-1 run late in the game.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.