FEMA responds to Mayor Hunter’s housing concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA answered a few of the questions Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter asked in a letter that he sent to FEMA’s Acting Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. on Thursday.
In the letter, Hunter wrote that locals were expecting to be housed by June. Now, the timeline to house everyone has been pushed back to September or October.
“FEMA agrees with Mayor Hunter that the direct housing mission is taking longer than anyone would like. And we’re doing everything that we can to house people as quickly as possible,” said FEMA Assistant External Affairs Officer Manuel Broussard.
In Hunter’s letter he also mention other natural distastes, asking why the STEP (Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power) programs were used then and not with Louisiana’s recent storms.
“FEMA doesn’t advise comparing disasters, because different factors come into play for each. There are a lot of variables, plus a large number of people that are involved in this particular disaster. The hurricane that he has referenced housed fewer than 1,000 families in 6 months. And in that same time period, we have licensed over 1,250 families in that same timeline,” said Broussard.
According to FEMA, presently 13,137 applicants are living in temporary housing provided by them. Though, Hunter said he was also frustrated that solutions initially offered were turned down regarding the local housing authority and HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development).
“HUD and FEMA agree that we can’t legally put units on the local housing authority property, and if we could, they would be open to anyone, not just to HUD participants. And that was unacceptable to HUD and the housing authority.”
Hunter also said the FEMA didn’t consider group sites at first because of the time it would take to make them. But FEMA says there’s more complications than the issue of time.
“We’ve been researching possible group sites since September. And we’ve been negotiating with property owners, and we’ve run into environmental prohibitions. Some are too far from infrastructure to be feasible; some owners have decided not to participate.”
Broussard added that each individual housing project takes a lot of time to complete - nearly 30 days per project.
“Let me let me just say that disaster recovery is never fast enough,” said Broussard.
Broussard said Hunter can expect the FEMA acting administrator to reach out to him directly and formally respond to the letter. And more candidly address his concern.
Calcasieu Parish will be holding a zoning board meeting on March 16, for possible temporary housing sites where 211 homes could be placed. If approved, FEMA will still have to do debris removal before even starting the project.
