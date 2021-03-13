2021 Black Heritage Festival goes virtual

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Like many events across the country, the 2021 Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana is going virtual.
The festival, which started in 1988, is designed to foster pride and bring cultural awareness to residents in Southwest Louisiana. A pride and cultural that resonates even today.
This year, the festival is being held virtually in Lake Charles at 7 p.m. today, which you can catch here:
Though this year’s layout will be different due to COVID-19, you can expect things such as the BHF Gallery, BHF Scholars program and much more.
To learn more about the Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana and its history, click HERE.
