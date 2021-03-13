The anguish of those who see little prospect of recovery from Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many people struggle to recover from the hurricanes. Whether their fight is with FEMA or an insurance company, they continue pushing along, trying to make progress.
Some people do not seem to know what to do or where to begin. And some of them seem to fall through the cracks.
Since Hurricane Laura, 58-year-old Lesa Kim Deshotel has, for the most part, been staying inside a heavily damaged trailer with no electricity or water.
There’s a possibility the new landowner plans to demolish the trailer Saturday. And Deshotel says she has no idea what to do.
Deshotel admits that it’s miserable to stay there, but she sees no alternatives.
“It rains in here, it snows in here. It’s cold, it’s hot. One day it’s cold, one day it’s hot. I have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) very bad,” she says.
Deshotel tells a horrifying story of having to fight off opossums with a baseball bat.
“I had to fight the opossums. They came in to eat my cats’ food.”
Deshotel has been served with eviction notices, and it’s now the 11th hour. She says property has changed hands, and she has been told the owner will demolish the trailer within 24 hours.
“I want God to release my burdens! I just need a place to pay $794, that’s all I can pay.”
She says $794 is her monthly income from social security disability. She’s hoping to get a court hearing Tuesday and buy some time.
Her cousin Lorilei Guillory is trying to help her.
“She probably qualified for an emergency FEMA camper right at the very get go, but she didn’t know how to get one. And unfortunately I was unavailable,” said Guillory.
Deshotel has had some help from FEMA and the kindness of strangers, but she lacks a clear path to a safer place to live.
She says she won’t give up her two cats. The mere thought of it brings her to tears.
“My cats is all I have that love me, and I love them,” said Deshotel.
