SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 11, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 11, 2021.
Chance Alan Fayko, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan John Prejean, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); accessory after the fact (3 charges).
Desmond Paul Lawson, 43, Lake Charles: Hit and run.
Martin Alan Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Improper display of plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hector Manuel Loya-Baeza, 32, El Paso, TX: Trespassing; resisting an officer.
Jeffrey Paul Toups, 34, Iowa, LA: Domestic abuse.
Quentin Dale Morris Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Obstruction of a public passage; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Danielle McKnight, 35, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired driver’s license; false certificates; must use turning signal.
Robin Tyler Wood, 29, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.
John Colt Wimberly, 34, Vinton: property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; trespassing; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000 (2 charges).
Amy Marie Helo, 33, Crowley: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000.
Terrell Tyrone Davis, 51, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Eboni Evonne Young, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana.
Tevin Dequion Davis, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Shantel Marie Handy, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.
Dakota Currey Semien, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Damien Jase Comeaux, 25, Iowa: Property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Samuel James Johnson, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Stephen Joseph Lavergne, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Gerald Etienne, 54, Iowa: Failure to register as a sex offender; aggravated sexual battery.
Sharica Stevens Simien, 37, Iowa: Accessory after the fact.
Eric McCoy Jr., 22, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated flight from an officer.
Francisco Alonso Valerio-Cordova, 31, Baltimore, MD: Burglary.
Carlos Yebrin Aquino, 28, Houston, TX: Burglary.
Keenan Arazzia Miller, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Lance James Wilson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); flight from an officer; must signal when turning; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Lillian Charise Johnson, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jerrod Ashley Wilson, 51, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
