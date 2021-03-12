Sports Person of the Week - Rylee Jinks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Marsh Madness was a success for the Fairview Lady Panthers – champions (once again?) after defeating Hathaway 55-51. Senior guard Rylee Jinks was the catalyst behind the comeback win.
“I think not only has she become a better basketball player” said Fairview head coach Kyle Jinks. “She’s become a better person and I think I’m more proud of not only her accolades as a Basketball player, but how she’s grown as a person and become that role model that younger kids look to on and off the court.”
Worth noting her coach is also her dad.
“So growing up, literally when I was like three years old we’d come to the gym almost every day and work and then that’s where it got me to where I am now” said senior guard Rylee Jinks.
In the title game, Fairview went into the half down by 10, but Jinks was determined to help bring her team back.
“And look when they came out in the 2nd half there was a totally different mentality” Jinks said. “I mean defensively we just started locking up and she told them if we defend and rebound we’re going to win, and if we don’t we’re going to lose and I ain’t losing tonight and she was right.”
19 points and 12 boards later, they hoisted the trophy and Jinks earned Most Outstanding Player honors.
“I don’t know why but, I never thought we were going to lose like the whole game I was like this is our game like we’re going to win” Jinks added. “We may be down right now, but we know what to do in this situation and I think we pulled through for that.”
While she hasn’t signed with team yet, Jinks has aspirations to play college basketball and follow in her dad’s footsteps to become a coach.
“I just see myself with basketball throughout my whole life” said Jinks. “It’s something that I enjoy so that’s the kind of job that I want to pursue something that I like and I like basketball.”
