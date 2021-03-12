Residents complain of rumble, rattle and roar from local chemical complex

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents in the vicinity of Lotte Chemical Complex complain activities at the plant are disrupting their lives with frequent noise and rumbling.
The company says they are working around the clock to correct conditions and add that they pose no safety or health hazard.
The flaring may not pose a danger to residents, as the company says, but some who live there say it is causing problems.
Every few minutes, the flare off Bayou D’Inde Pass rumbles and roars.
Lotte’s Mark Peters says they’re trying to restart after repairing damages from recent freezing weather. But on the other side of the interstate the noise, and especially rumbling, is felt by homeowners like Shannon Weeks.
“Did you feel that? That was rumbling. That right there is exactly what we’ re experiencing,” Weeks says as a the ground rumbles below us. “Especially in the evenings, we notice it a lot. Every few minutes, sometimes every few seconds, you feel it.”
She says the noise and rumbling awakens people, rattles picture frames and windows.
“It woke me up this morning at 3 a.m. It just kind of jars you, and I’m a hard sleeper. But it just kind of jars you awake. You sit up in bed and are like, ‘What in the world just happened.’”
She says some neighbors’ lights flicker, and she blames it for cracks in her stucco, which she and her husband repaired.
“It’s not cheap to do that, the paint alone is expensive. And just the rattling of the windows, we’re worrying about. Everyone out here is worried about their foundation.”
Site Executive Director Mark Peters says they are working to minimize the intensity and duration of these events.
Peters says it is possible the flaring could continue throughout the week.
Peter’s complete statement:
Our Westlake, LA facility is attempting to restart after repairing damages associated with the recent freezing weather. This has led to additional flaring that can be both heard and felt in the immediate area.
My team and I are working to minimize the intensity and duration of these events. That said, it is possible that flaring could continue throughout this week. I want you to know that flaring does not represent a safety or health hazard to you or your family.
Please know that we working around the clock to correct the conditions that require us to flare.
I sincerely appreciate your patience during this time.
Mark E Peters Site Executive Director Lotte Chemical USA Corporation
