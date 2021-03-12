Proposed bill to legalize prostitution causes uproar in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State lawmakers are attempting to curb Louisiana’s sex trafficking epidemic. New Orleans Representative Mandie Landry is introducing a controversial piece of legislation she says will cut down on the cases, by legalizing prostitution. It would remove sex work from the state’s criminal code. Landry contends the bill would actually keep prostitutes safe by allowing them to report any abuse without fear of being locked up themselves.
However, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says these victims shouldn’t be afraid.
“We have never arrested a female who has come to us, that’s a prostitute, who has said they have been raped or said they have been human trafficked,” says Sheriff Mancuso.
Of course, each jurisdiction of law enforcement in Southwest Louisiana operates differently. Sex trafficking survivors, outreach mentors, and former prostitutes explain how they think legalizing the act would only escalate the problem.
“This law in particular, we don’t think it’s a good thing,” says Rusty Havens, with SWLA Abolitionists. “Studies show in countries where prostitution is made legalized, sex trafficking actually increases.”
It’s disgusting to promote it,” says former prostitute, Eileen Large. “However someone gets their money is how they get their money. If they’re stuck and being forced to do it - and 9 out of 10 times - they are being forced to do it. I’ve never met a girl in my life who said they enjoyed sleeping with 30 plus men in a day.”
“The reason why they want it to be legal is because they are tired of getting in trouble for doing something that they are probably, most of them, are being forced to do,” says a sex trafficking victim. “They are the ones getting in trouble.”
Those victims describe horrific experiences in what they call a billion dollar business.
“He would drug me up, beat the crap out of me, pretty much like pimped me out,” says one trafficked victim. “I couldn’t ask for help. I didn’t know a way out. I couldn’t get away from him. It took years to get away from him, and I know I’m not the only one.”
Eileen Large says she was made to travel to nearly every state to recruit young women. Large has hundreds of pages worth of victim reports from when she testified in court, locking the father of her child away for years.
“I refused to go to a park [to] get a kid or underage girl to leave with me,” says Large. “I [ended] up in a cage for about 6 months to a year, badly beaten, [and] raped. I was saved the day that I was set on fire and jumped out of a moving vehicle with my daughter in my arms.”
These women say they are more than offended by the proposal based on their experiences.
Sources deeply involved in investigating prostitution believe the bill will not curb issues already spiraling out of control.
“It’s very prevalent in our state, it’s becoming more and more active with having access online through the Internet,” says one undercover prostitute. “I don’t have to go drive my car and try and find somebody and ask if they are willing to give me sex for money. I don’t have to do that. I can sit down in my home.”
Landry’s bill would also legalize sex work at massage parlors. She says she’d file a clean slate bill to wipe prostitutes legal records next year if this bill passes. It will be introduced in the legislative session beginning April 12th.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.