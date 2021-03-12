McNeese will not renew contract of Cowgirl basketball coach Kacie Cryer

LAKE CHARLES – Following a 6-16 season, McNeese will not renew the contract of women’s basketball head coach Kacie Cryer. The school announced the move Friday.
Cryer spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Cowgirls compiling a career record of 44-97 and a 29-59 mark in Southland Conference play. She spent the seven years prior as an assistant on Brooks Donald Williams’ staff.
“We appreciate the years of service Coach Cryer gave to Cowgirl basketball,” said Schroyer in a statement. “The dedication to her student-athletes was admirable. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
McNeese said it will conduct a nationwide search immediately for a new head coach.
