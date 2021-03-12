Lulu’s Specialty Snocones hosts grand reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just 18 days before the hit of Hurricane Laura, Lulu’s Specialty Snocones had their grand opening.
Suffering damages ranging from roof damage to a caved in ceiling, after over 6 months of being shut down, Lulu’s is happy to reopen their doors.
Although the journey hasn’t been easy, they’re eager to bring their unique flare of snow cones and tasty treats back to the Lake Area.
Owner Ashley Frantz says she made a promise to bring something different here, just for it to be wiped away unexpectedly.
“Because there’s sometimes that I thought we would never be able to reopen. Just seeing that there are some businesses that aren’t able to bounce back. I just had that doubt of what if we don’t get to reopen. We’re just like anybody else and it terrified me. We need this.”
Lulu’s is having their grand reopening this evening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2735 Country Club Rd.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.