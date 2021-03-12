FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend with rain by late-Sunday

Rain will quickly come to an end Monday morning as clouds in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs back into the upper 70s. More scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with the warm front lifting overhead and yet another round of rain and storms on Wednesday will accompany front number two next week. This front is expected to move through on Wednesday with rain quickly ending Wednesday night and cooler temperatures for the second half of next week. Highs by Thursday and Friday dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows back in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns for Thursday with dry and slightly cooler weather through the following weekend.