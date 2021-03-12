FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend with rain by late-Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another very spring-like day across Southwest Louisiana brought a few isolated showers to parts of the area earlier today with those already coming to an end late in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to remain on the warm side through the evening, only dropping through the 60s overnight. There will also be the return of some patchy fog after midnight as well that could last through the early morning hours of Saturday.
Saturday will be primarily cloudy with warm southerly breezes sending temperatures back to up around 80 degrees. Gusts between 15 and 25 mph through the day will keep the warm spring feel along with high humidity and a few spotty showers that will dot the area through the daytime hours. Rain chances will be very similar to the past couple of days and won’t affect the majority of the area.
Sunday will be our transition day as a cold front moves through by the evening hours. Ahead of the front, stronger wind gusts through the day out of the south will send temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80. A few afternoon showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until Sunday evening after sunset and into the overnight hours. The good news is that the stronger storms look to remain well to our north with no severe weather anticipated with this frontal passage.
Rain will quickly come to an end Monday morning as clouds in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs back into the upper 70s. More scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with the warm front lifting overhead and yet another round of rain and storms on Wednesday will accompany front number two next week. This front is expected to move through on Wednesday with rain quickly ending Wednesday night and cooler temperatures for the second half of next week. Highs by Thursday and Friday dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows back in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns for Thursday with dry and slightly cooler weather through the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
