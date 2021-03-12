FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy end to the week, storm chances arrive Sunday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warm and muggy starts continue as we head out the door on this Friday with lows back into the lower and middle 60′s as our southerly flow continues to bring in moisture. As for the winds they are on the lighter side this morning around 5-10 mph and it will be a little better for the afternoon as we gust upwards of 15-20 mph instead of the 30 mph we saw on our Thursday.
Once again you can leave the jacket in the closet this morning as we are well above average for this time of year as we should be starting things off near 50 degrees for our mornings. Clouds will still be a factor as we head throughout the afternoon as we see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies from time to time. Highs once again will be very warm as we look to hit 80 degrees during the afternoon and once you combine that with the southerly winds and higher dew points it will be a muggy one as well. It will be a nice day however to enjoy outside if you have the possibility as rain chances remain on the lower side. A stray shower will be possible once again much like the last several days, but they will be very isolated in nature as well as quick moving. Rain chances will be on the rise through the weekend though as a cold front approaches from the west bringing showers and storms with it.
For the weekend you can expect warm temperatures to remain in place with highs in the middle to upper 70′s with a nice breeze each afternoon out of the south and that will play a role in the shower and storms chances we see. For Saturday there could be a few showers early in the morning with drier conditions into the afternoon, but anything in the morning will be on the lighter side. Sunday is where the more widespread rain chances come into play as the cold front begins to sweep through, but the highest rain chances still look to be after sunset and into the overnight. As of now the severe threat remains low with the highest threat off to the north into Arkansas and Mississippi.
Into next week we see an unsettled pattern continuing with rain chances in the picture for Tuesday as well as Wednesday as another system works its way in from the west. As of now this system doesn’t look to bring any severe weather, but a nice soaking rain is possible by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be slightly cooler by the end of next week as we fall into the lower 70′s and even a few upper 60′s possible. Just how cool in the overnight we turn will have to be seen as some models hint at the lower 50′s. For now enjoy the warmer weather and any plans for Saturday outdoors look to be okay and the same for Sunday, we’ll just have to watch for a few storms later in the day.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.