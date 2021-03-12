FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy end to the week, storm chances arrive Sunday night

Once again you can leave the jacket in the closet this morning as we are well above average for this time of year as we should be starting things off near 50 degrees for our mornings. Clouds will still be a factor as we head throughout the afternoon as we see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies from time to time. Highs once again will be very warm as we look to hit 80 degrees during the afternoon and once you combine that with the southerly winds and higher dew points it will be a muggy one as well. It will be a nice day however to enjoy outside if you have the possibility as rain chances remain on the lower side. A stray shower will be possible once again much like the last several days, but they will be very isolated in nature as well as quick moving. Rain chances will be on the rise through the weekend though as a cold front approaches from the west bringing showers and storms with it.