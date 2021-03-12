Fight leads to the death of Lake Charles man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fight on Dobbertine Road in Lake Charles leaves one man dead.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, last night two men met at an address on Dobbertine Road where a fight ensued between Derek Ogea, 40, and Jeremy Mulkey, 29. Gunfire rang out resulting in Ogea being shot.
Ogea was taken to a hospital where he later died Friday afternoon.
Mulkey is charged with obstruction, illegal use of weapons and second-degree murder.
