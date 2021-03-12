DeRidder makes plans to restore P.W. West Park

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - While P.W. West Park remains closed due to damage from the 2020 hurricane season, the City of DeRidder is making plans to restore the park’s natural beauty and put in new additions for residents to enjoy.
Local logger Robbie Stuart and his employees have been hard at work removing what they estimate to be around 500 damaged pine trees from the park.
Now, local officials are working on stump removal with Davis Backhoe & Construction Inc., of Rosepine, being selected after a public bid process. Their work has started and will take about a month depending on the weather.
The city says the good news is that some of the work will be covered by insurance as well as FEMA though some will still need to be covered by the city.
Ashley Craddock, the city’s Community Services Director, says the park project has taken a lot of planning and consideration because officials know how vital the park is as the centerpiece of the city’s recreation locations.
“We want to do it right,” Craddock said. “The Mayor wants to make it better than before, not just put a Bandaid on it so that we can get it back open.”
The city says that once the stumps are removed the park will still need the following work done:
- Cleaning out the creek that runs through the park
- Replacement of the walking trail and lighting
- Roof repairs to the pavilion and restrooms
- Replacement of the weather head and other electrical repairs/upgrades
- Repair/replacement of swings, play, and exercise equipment
- Repair/replacement of the West Park ball fences, netting, and lighting
- Replacement of the sandstone climbing wall
- Replacement of park accessories like BBQ pits, picnic awnings, tables, trashcans and signage.
- Landscaping and tree planting
Craddock said prior to the hurricanes, the city had budgeted to overhaul the tennis courts and to add a skate park. But those upgrades will be likely be pushed to next year due to other repair work.
City officials are asked residents to have patience while they work to complete the repair project. They say that due to the nature of the work, the project’s scope, funding navigation, and weather conditions it is difficult for them to estimate when the project will be completed.
However, the city says one thing that was not damaged was the West Park Pool which will be open and following COIVD-19 guidelines this summer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.