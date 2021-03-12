Dance instructor makes dancing during a pandemic possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Activities requiring close contact raise safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak, but in this case, dancing breaks all the rules.
The Lake Charles Dance Academy LLC owner Colleen Benoit has to find ways to be creative with dance routines and safety measures.
“If this is what the new normal looks like right now, then I need to figure out what the normal is going to look like in dance at my studio,” says Benoit.
Following statewide shutdowns, Colleen converted her studio virtually using Zoom. “I had to figure a way to continue to have classes, so we used Zoom to continue to teach the kids over the summer,” says Benoit.
The recent hurricanes posed another challenge. Virtual classes were no longer an option, as many were without power for an extended period of time. Colleen made the decision to open her doors. ” I invited everyone to come back with masks and that worked,” says Benoit.
“Not only that, I had friends who have ballet studios and dance studios who could not open, because they were devastated. So, we have a lot of displaced students who are making this home for now.”
Now that students are able to return to class, measures are taken to ensure safety. “We have hand sanitizer that they are to use, everybody has to wear a mask when they are inside at all times and during classes as well,” says Benoit.
“They are responsible for cleaning their bar area that they touch.”
The pandemic has required dancers to adapt. “It’s hard because you want to physically move the child or help a body part and you have to avoid doing that. They also have to keep a distance from one another, and dancing is all about dancing together,” says Benoit.
“They have learned how to dance together, but not touching one another.”
