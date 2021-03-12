COVID-19 in SWLA: March 12, 2021

UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By KPLC Digital Team | March 12, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 1:24 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 528 new cases.

· 33 new deaths.

· 478 patients hospitalized (36 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 82 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 60 hospitalizations (3 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 58 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 2 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· -3 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· -2 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 41 active cases among staff members.

