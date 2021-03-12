COVID-19 in SWLA: March 12, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 528 new cases.
· 33 new deaths.
· 478 patients hospitalized (36 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 82 new cases.
· 5 new deaths.
· 60 hospitalizations (3 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 58 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 2 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· -3 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 23 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· -2 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 3 active cases among inmates.
· 41 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.