Calcasieu Council on Aging hosts first COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thousands of local seniors will be getting more protection from the coronavirus. Thursday, The Calcasieu Council on Aging hosted its first pop-up clinic aimed at protecting the most vulnerable from the virus.
The clinic got off to a slow start, but in the end, at least 40 seniors were able to get their shot.
”I always did believe in taking care of your health. Your health means more than anything,” said William Jones Jr.
Jones was one of the first to receive his vaccine at the Lake Charles Senior Center.
”I am a longshoreman, and I come in contact with many different people from different parts of the world on the ships. So, it was important that I get one.”
Serving nearly 15,000 local seniors, Calcasieu Council on Aging says it was vital to offer this pop-up clinic.
”Today is our first clinic. We sort of had a low turnout, but we did reach the majority of our clientele,” said Executive Director Jacqueline Green.
Clientele that relies on a majority of the services the agency provides.
“But we had to be sure that we had our facility open and available safely due to hurricane damage. For us to be able to allow the aging population to come in and get their shots,” said Green.
Green said Hurricane Laura caused major impacts to their services, but now, they’re in a better space.
”I am happy to report that we are back up and running fully,” Green said. “We’re encouraging our aging population to call us. We currently can provide assistance with utility bills. We can assist Entergy customers to help them with the costs that were incurred during the hurricanes and the high bills they’re receiving.”
In addition, Green says they plan to host their next COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic on April 8. They will extend future clinics to Sulphur as well.
