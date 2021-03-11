SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 10, 2021

March 11, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 10, 2021.

Leanda Porraze Turner, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Diamonique Marquise George, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Courtney Noel Bell, 31, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Joel Wayne McGilvray, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anna Marie Gribble, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Daniel Wayne Thomason, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jonathan Lee Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges).

Jason Jacob Winford, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Ray Charles Green, 58, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

William Stanford Gallier III, 40, Westlake: Probation violation; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; turning signals required.

William Elethus Brown Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Colby Arvie, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

