Phase 3 opens up capacity in athletic stadiums and sport complexes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards executive order is allowing sports venues to expand capacity from a cap of 25 percent to 50 percent.
The mandate takes effect at a perfect time for McNeese University, now able to fit over 8,000 people in the stands for Saturday’s home game against Lamar University. It’s a decision praised by the school’s athletic department, players, and students.
“You feed off the crowd and you feed off the energy,” says McNeese athletic director, Heath Schroyer. “When you’re in the hole and you hear the cowbells and the cannons going off, that’s why you play college athletics. That’s why you coach college athletics. The fans are an integral part of everything we’re trying to do and everything we are trying to build here.”
“It’s always good for the players to have a good home team advantage,” says McNeese sophomore Tamerion Phenix. “It hypes them up more and preps them to play. It gives them more to play for.”
As more and more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus, it’s not only allowing athletic departments to get back into the groove, but also helping students get a true college experience.
“It feels like our home is opening up again,” says Erica Hernandez, a McNeese junior.
“It gives everyone here something to do on the weekends because we haven’t really had much to do,” says freshman, Eden Moreno.
McNeese athletics is welcoming the increased capacity, but is also hoping for a sense of normalcy once again.
“Hopefully going into the late spring, summer, and obviously going into the fall, we’re hoping we can be back to 100 percent capacity and get back to normal,” says Schroyer. “That’s what everyone wants, but we are going to take it one day at a time.”
